Janel Grant Hires PR Firm Ahead of Netflix Release Of "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries
Janel Grant has hired PR firm SKDK ahead of the impending release of Netflix's sure to be controversial "Mr. McMahon" documentary series.
The six-part series is set to release on September 25th, with episodes covering the rise, controversies, and fall of Vince McMahon, the man who made WWE a household name.
Getting ahead of what's likely to come, Grant's team has issued a press release detailing the companies previous work and highlighting Grant's story.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorneys for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault survivor who has filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization, has retained the services of SKDK’s Kendra Barkoff Lamy ahead of the Sept. 25th premiere of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.
Barkoff Lamy and SKDK have previously represented the survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein and more. They also supported the former employees of the Washington Commanders in their lawsuit against then-owner Dan Snyder, which led to the sale of the team. Grant continues to retain the services of The Agency Group. Below is a statement from Barkoff Lamy:
"Janel Grant is a survivor of incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. She has courageously come forward to seek justice for herself and other survivors, and we are honored to support her in sharing her story. It takes immense strength to speak out against Goliaths and we encourage all survivors of sexual harassment, assault and human trafficking to seek the support they need.”
Janel Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, also issued a statement:
“SKDK has a proven track record of uplifting survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. We look forward to our partnership in seeking justice on behalf of our client Janel Grant.”
Interviews for the docuseries were conducted with McMahon, his son Shane and daughter Stephanie, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and many others. Grant was not interviewed for the series.
