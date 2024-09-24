Janel Grant's Attorney Issues Scathing Response To Vince McMahon's Statement
On Monday afternoon, former WWE owner Vince McMahon released a statement regarding the upcoming Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon."
In the statement, McMahon slams Netflix producers, calling the series "deceptive" and saying he was "misrepresented".
I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.
A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’ I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.
Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, was quick to respond, releasing her own statement late Monday calling him "delusional."
Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior “an affair” is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation. Although Ms. Grant has not seen the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.
Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court.
The docuseries "Mr. McMahon" is set to premier September 25th on Netflix.
RECOMMENDED
Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary: Release Date, Start Time, Trailer, How To Watch
Why Didn't Janel Grant Participate In Vince McMahon Netflix Documentary?
Janel Grant Hires PR Firm Ahead of Netflix Release Of "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries
WWE Legend Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon Allegations