JBL Reveals The Infamous Stipulation That Was "A Horrible Idea"
WWE has introduced numerous interesting match stipulations to the sport throughout its history. Matches like the Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and more will go down as some of the greatest of all time.
But JBL doesn't think one specific stipulation ranks among those greats.
JBL appeared on the Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson as the two looked back on the Buried Alive stipulation and the event that debuted the match, In Your House 11 from 1996.
The question was raised whether the match worked because it was a WWE invention or if it worked because of The Undertaker's involvement, to which JBL credits The Undertaker and his popularity for getting that match over.
JBL on the Buried Alive stipulation
"If this had been done with somebody else, I mean, this was a horrible idea. The whole thing was freakin preposterous. It worked, I mean, it worked because of The Undertaker. I mean, to bury a guy alive and to see that hand coming up at the end, that place went crazy."- JBL [H/T WrestleZone]
There have been five Buried Alive matches, taking place between 1996 and 2010, with all five featuring The Undertaker. He has a record of 2 wins and 3 losses, including victories over Mankind and The Rock.
WrestleMania 36 featured a cinematic Buried Alive-style match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles called the Boneyard match.
The Undertaker And His Many Gimmick Matches
WWE has put on countless gimmick matches, but there might not be another wrestler associated with as many as The Undertaker. There, of course, are the Buried Alive and the Hell in a Cell matches, which started as his stomping grounds, but WWE would give several more to The Deadman over the years.
Undertaker would later have stipulations such as the Biker Chain match, in which he faced Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2003, or the Concrete Crypt match, which saw The Undertaker submerge Paul Bearer in a giant case of concrete in 2004.
MORE: WWE Drops Mysterious Return Teaser — Here's 3 Possibilities For Who It Might Be
There was also the Last Ride match, where the objective was to put your opponent in the back of a hearse, which was famously held at No Mercy 2004 between Undertaker and JBL for the WWE Championship.
And finally, the Casket match. Besides the Hell in a Cell, this is the most associated with The Undertaker and has become such a staple that WWE has held it several times with him not even being in the match. There are plenty more where that came from, but that could take all day.
