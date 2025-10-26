WWE Superstar Reportedly Training For New Behind The Scenes Role
The list of former WWE Superstars who have moved on to backstage roles after their in-ring career came to an end is long.
Billy Kidman, Jamie Noble, Robert Roode, Shane Helms, TJ Wilson, Jason Jordan, Molly Holly and a myriad of others help produce the matches that WWE fans watch every single week on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events.
It's a natural transition for many talented performers who want to pass along their years of experience and knowledge to the next generation of professional wrestlers.
Shayna Baszler is someone who has reportedly undergone producer training while she continues to mull over her next career move as an active competitor.
The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her WWE contract back in May, but she had reportedly been helping coach and produce up and coming NXT stars over the course of the summer.
The Queen of Spades even made a surprise on-screen appearance at NXT Homecoming when she gave a pep talk Sol Ruca and Zaria.
Former WWE Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae is still involved with WWE as an active member of the SmackDown roster, but it appears as though she's now starting to prepare for life after her final bell.
TC with the guys behind the insider X account WrestleVotes has been told by a source that LeRae has been learning how to produce matches in recent weeks.
"She has been a producer for matches for WWE Main Event, including the one being filmed before in Tempe [Friday night] between The Street Profits & Los Garza."
Candice LeRae has decades of pro wrestling experience
LeRae had a lengthy and highly touted wrestling career on the independent circuit before she joined up with WWE in 2017.
Her body of work dates back well over 20 years at this point, and while she is unquestionably a very talented performer, her time in the ring has dwindled since she split from Nia Jax after Elimination Chamber.
Candice has just four televised matches, not counting her appearances on Main Event, since she dropped the WWE Women's Speed Title to Sol Ruca back in April. Her most recent bout came during the September 23 edition of NXT, where she lost in the finals of the WWE Women's Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament to Lainey Reid.
These days she's aligned herself with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa in #DIY and works more in a managerial capacity than anything else. Although, she's not afraid to get right into the thick of the action when need be.
LeRae arguably had the bump of SummerSlam weekend when she was knocked ribs first through a ladder during the WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Way TLC Match.
It's not clear at this time if Candice has any designs on stepping away from the ring in the near future, or if she's simply dipping her toe into the producer water.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
CM Punk Reveals How Close He Is To WWE Retirement
Jacy Jayne Reveals Key Skill Necessary To Make It In WWE (Exclusive)
WWE SmackDown Results [10/24/25]: McIntyre Takes Out Rhodes, Jade Cargill Turns Heel