WWE Drops Mysterious Return Teaser — Here's 3 Possibilities For Who It Might Be
WWE has dropped a new cryptic video on social media today, and it hints at a huge return.
The company has a busy event schedule coming up with Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, and John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C.
So, it should be no surprise that WWE may be cooking up several huge moments, including one that was teased in a mysterious video released on X on Sunday morning.
The video features a figure in slacks and dress shoes walking, and ominous music playing in the background.
WWE fans have already been trying to crack the code as to who it may be in reference to, with lots of potential options being thrown around online.
Here are three possibilities for the focus of WWE’s cryptic video.
Gunther
It has been a while since ‘The Ring General’ appeared on WWE television.
Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam, and he’s been out of action since, reportedly undergoing surgery for a nose injury he had prior to the match. And considering that Gunther has been the rumored final opponent for Cena, the timing would make sense for him to return to start the build towards the legendary showdown.
However, some fans have mentioned a key reason why it may not be Gunther: Because he doesn’t wear socks with his dress attire! Now that’s attention to detail.
Santos Escobar
A recent report stated that Escobar is slated to be at Monday’s episode of Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim. That’s notable since Escobar’s contract reportedly expired in early October, with WWE moving his profile to the alumni section of its official website.
However, he quickly re-signed, and PWInsider noted that WWE had pondered Escobar’s “creative concerns” before making him a better offer to return to the company.
If Escobar had issues with his creative on SmackDown, then beginning a new era on Raw with a teaser video that has fans buzzing would be a positive step.
Tony D’Angelo
Speaking of mysterious, that’s the best word to describe D’Angelo’s exit from NXT several months ago.
In a vignette on the July 29 episode of NXT, D’Angelo was sitting alone at a table, and then he was approached by a figure in the shadows. The video then cut to black, which signaled a potential shift for D’Angelo’s character.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that D’Angelo was not injured and that he had asked for time off. Could this be the spot where D'Angelo makes his return to spark a new creative direction on the WWE main roster?
Why it's likely not Chris Jericho
The biggest name being bantered about is Chris Jericho, who has been under contract with AEW since 2019.
While a report from Variety stated that Jericho’s AEW contract was set to expire this month, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp clarified that Jericho’s contract runs through the end of the year. Jericho is expected to receive lucrative offers from both WWE and AEW.
Yes, Jericho has been the king of highly anticipated returns in WWE throughout the years, but the fact that he is still reportedly under contract with AEW makes him an unlikely option for the cryptic video.
However, should Jericho eventually sign with WWE, there could be numerous fascinating hints to work with ahead of a potential return at the 2026 Royal Rumble or elsewhere.
