Je’Von Evans Looking to Break Massive WWE Record

Je'Von Evans is officially a member of the WWE Raw roster, but the Young OG already has lofty goals in his sights.

Evans moved up to the roster after spending time developing in NXT, and wrestled in his first-ever Royal Rumble match last weekend in Saudi Arabia. He was also victorious in a match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

After a memorable and long-lasting performance in the Royal Rumble, Evans defeated El Grande Americano on this week's Raw. El Grande Americano was about to use a metal plate in his mask and cheat to win the match, but the OG Americano showed up and distracted him. Because of that distraction, Evans was able to secure the win.

Evans appeared on the WWE Raw post-show podcast and talked about his recent main roster call-up. He said that he has a goal, and boy, it's a big one. Evans confirmed that he's looking to break the record Randy Orton set in 2004 and become the youngest world heavyweight champion in WWE history.

“There’s a lot of goals that I want to accomplish, and one of those goals is to beat Randy Orton's record ... Be the youngest World Heavyweight Champion. I feel like that's something that I'm grinding for. I think he won it at 24, I believe. I turn 22 in April. I got more than two years, so let's grind for that goal." Je'Von Evans

Randy Orton won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in 2004, defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam. He was 24 at the time, and it marked his first world title win. With the victory, Orton broke the record that was previously held by Brock Lesnar.

Je'Von Evans has the chance to join elite company in WWE

Lesnar previously became the youngest world champion in history at 25 after beating The Rock at SummerSlam in 2002.

Both Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are multiple-time world champions and future Hall of Famers. Should Evans accomplish his goal and break the record, he'll etch his name in the history books next to two of the best to ever lace up wrestling boots.

Evans signed with WWE in November of 2023. Prior to that, he worked for various independent promotions and even did a short stint with AEW. Evans made his NXT debut in 2024 and has been on a rocket ride ever since. He has not won gold in NXT or WWE, but was the Iron Survivor at NXT Deadline in 2025.

