Je'Von Evans Names His WrestleMania Dream Match Opponent
Je'Von Evans isn't a flavor of the month. And he's non the main roster right now to float around the undercard for the next few years.
It's clear WWE is very high on the 21-year-old while recognizing he still has his best years in the business way ahead of him. In just the past four months, Je'Von Evans lost to Gunther in the Last Time Is Now Tournament in a 15-minute match, beat The Miz on SmackDown, and he also beat all three members of the Americanos in singles matches on Raw.
Before beating El Grande Americano on February 9, Evans was eliminated by Randy Orton in the 2026 Royal Rumble. He was RKO'd in midair after Orton countered a potential OG cutter.
In a new interview, the young OG has a big name he'd like to face someday on the biggest stage of them all. Luckily for Evans, his dream match opponent is not only still active in the pro wrestling business, but is still an active member of the WWE roster.
Je'Von Evans wants Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania
Evans was recently a guest on the Chris Vernon Show and was asked who he considers his WrestleMania dream opponent. Evans gave an amazing and realistic answer.
"Honestly, at Mania, I’ll probably have to say — I feel like me and Rey Mysterio. That’d be crazy. I feel like, especially just being a fan in the middle of the ring just to see what type of gear he comes out with, because I feel like that's who started the whole 'everybody has different gear [at WrestleMania]' type of thing."Je'Von Evans
Evans added:
"Rey will go crazy. He'll have Versace gear, then he'll have Gucci gear. You know what I mean? He always has like, crazy colorways. But I feel like me and Rey Mysterio would go crazy at 'Mania."Je'Von Evans
Rey Mysterio's last match at WrestleMania was at WrestleMania 40, where he tagged with Andrade to face the team of Dominick Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Mysterio was slated to face Chad Gable at WrestleMania 41 before suffering an injury less than two weeks before the show.
We last saw Rey Mysterio on WWE TV at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he entered fourth and spent two minutes and 43 seconds in the match before being eliminated by Oba Femi. Je'Von Evans has an opportunity to qualify for the Elimination Chamber on the next episode of WWE Raw against Gunther and Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick.
