Andrade El Idolo Encourages WWE Star to Rejoin Him in AEW

Andrade El Idolo is enjoying a lot of success since returning to AEW, and he wants to see a current WWE Superstar follow in his footsteps.

Back in September, WWE terminated Andrade El Idolo's contract. Weeks later, El Idolo would shockingly return to AEW on the 6th Anniversary special of Dynamite by attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family.

Unfortunately for Andrade, he would disappear from AEW programming just as quickly. WWE issued a cease-and-desist order against the former SmackDown Superstar, revealing that due to his contract termination, El Idolo was under a worldwide non-compete for one year.

Andrade El Idolo | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

After lawyers got involved, Andrade was released from his non-compete in December and quickly appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before rejoining AEW several days later. Since his return, El Idolo looks like he's found new life in his career, and it seems he'd like to see the same thing happen for one of his friends still in WWE.

Rey Fenix, who was part of AEW since the company's first Double or Nothing event, departed the company last March as things soured between the Lucha Bros and the company in 2024 when it was revealed that Penta had been negotiating with WWE while he and his brother were still under contract to All Elite Wrestling.

Due to injury time, Penta's contract with AEW expired first in December 2024, and he would make his WWE debut a month later on Raw. His brother would follow, joining WWE two months later on the SmackDown brand. And while Penta has enjoyed a level of success in WWE so far, Fenix hasn't been so lucky.

Andrade El Idolo wants Rey Fenix to rejoin him in AEW

Rey Fenix | AEW

Andrade El Idolo took to social media today to put over the fact that in the last six months, he's wrestled in the United States, Germany, Japan, and Australia. When WWE Superstar Rey Fenix responded to El Idolo's post offering support, the AEW star tweeted him back, encouraging him to rejoin him in AEW so they can go after "all the tag titles."

"Come here brother! Let's conquer the world! Let's go for all the tag titles," Andrade El Idolo said in a post.

For those who don't recall, El Idolo and Fenix had a short but successful run as a tag team in WWE, boasting an undefeated record over three months on SmackDown before failing to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2025 in a multi-team ladder match.

Vente carnal! Vamos a comernos el mundo!!

Vamos por todos los campeonatos de parejas! pic.twitter.com/SkWhn3YNvh — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026

This match also served as El Idolo's final match with WWE for the time being.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Popular Late Night Show Features Viral AEW Anti-ICE Clip of MJF vs Brody King Match

Popular AEW Star Throws Shade at Logan Paul

Former WWE Star Says He Had One of the Worst Gimmicks in History

New Details Emerge Regarding Jessie McKay And Cassie Lee's AEW Contracts