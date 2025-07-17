Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul During Wild Brawl on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jelly Roll's guest hosting of Jimmy Kimmel Live could not have been much more chaotic. The Grammy nominated star built the hype for his SummerSlam tag team match with an on-set brawl involving his tag partner Randy Orton and their opponents, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
The segment began with Jelly and Orton chatting on set and catching the audience up to speed on recent happenings between themselves, McIntyre and Paul. Roll played the footage of him knocking Paul out of the ring on last week's Saturday Night's Main Event, before sharing the tape of McIntyre giving him a Claymore kick.
As Roll and Orton began discussing SummerSlam, they were interrupted by McIntyre. The Scotsman proceeded to refer to Roll as 'trailer trash' and commented on his weight loss before Orton stood up to his Glaswegian counterpart, calling him 'a pr**k' and warning him to "back the f**k" off before a brawl erupted between the pair, sending them through a pair of stage doors.
The brawl left Jelly Roll on stage alone in front of an enthusiastic audience, who cheered as Roll attempted to go to commercial, only to then be interrupted by Logan Paul, who berated the country star and slapped him in the face.
As Paul gloated, however, Roll retaliated, chokeslamming the former United States Champion through Kimmel's desk, to a roar of approval from the studio audience.
Footage of the segment has rapidly gone viral, generating millions of views across social media.
With celebrity involvement always being a divisive issue in pro-wrestling among fans, this angle certainly seems to have generated a ton of interest in the SummerSlam tag, with Jelly Roll being taken more seriously, especially after he revealed he had relocated to Orlando to train at WWE's Performance Center for the last month.
The Tennessee rapper namedropped Disciples of Apocalypse and Smokey Mountain Wrestling in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show while also explaining how he had been training with The Undertaker, Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu.
