Jelly Roll Reveals Which Top WWE Names Have Been Helping Him Train For SummerSlam
While some wrestling fans have been dismissive of his involvement at this year's SummerSlam, Jelly Roll has revealed just how seriously he's been taking his preparation for his in-ring debut next month.
The country star will team with Randy Orton to take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey at the beginning of August. And as a lifelong pro wrestling fan, Roll is doing everything he can to ensure he is in peak condition before he enters the squared circle in two weeks time.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Grammy Award nominee explained how he been almost living in WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the last month, being coached by Matt Bloom (A-Train) as well as The Undertaker, Kevin Owens and Jacob Fatu.
"When me and Hunter [Triple H] started talking, the more I got involved with WWE over the last couple of years, every time I lose weight, they’re like, ‘Looking good. ‘Good enough for a match yet or do I need to lose another hundred?’ ‘A little more, brother.’ [Laughs].
"I just kept pushing for it. I have been training. I have quietly been living in Orlando for three or four weeks at the PC [WWE Performance Center], showing up every day like a piece of furniture. They can’t keep me out of there. I’m there from the moment I wake up until it closes. I’m obsessed.
“Matt Bloom is my coach. I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and Undertaker comes in with Michelle (McCool). ‘They just want to watch for a minute, is that cool?’ ‘For sure.’ This is who he is as a human. The entire three-hour session, him and his wife stood on those ropes and gave me pointer after pointer.
"Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for three-four hours. These dudes are like pouring into me because they see that I’m trying to take it as serious as I can."
Speaking of his team with Randy Orton and their opponents at SummerSlam, the 40-year-old seemed particularly humbled by who was involved in his upcoming bout.
“When Randy jumped on the idea, dawg. When The Viper wanted to be my guy, I’m like, ‘This is awesome.’ Drew and Logan, I can’t thank them enough.”
Furthering his credentials, Roll would go onto namedrop Attitude Era tag team Disciples of Apocalypse as well as Jim Cornette's Smokey Mountain Wrestling in his interview with McAfee.
