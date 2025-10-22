Seth Rollins Finally Breaks His Silence After WWE Injury Announcement
Seth Rollins is sidelined due to an injury he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced on this week’s Raw that Rollins had been stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship, which wasn’t much of a surprise after recent reports suggested Rollins needed shoulder surgery following a hard landing on a coast-to-coast attempt during his Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes.
Jey Uso went on to win a No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal in the Raw main event to set up a showdown with CM Punk — who was originally Rollins’ scheduled opponent — at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City.
Rollins took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to break his silence on the situation. The former champion posted a photo of himself wearing a sling, an ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes shirt, and a Chicago Bears hat while sipping on a drink.
“Caffeine and clarity,” Rollins wrote. “See ya on the other side. ✌🏻P.S. I love football.”
Rollins won the title from Punk by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam back in August. ‘The Visionary’ had played up a knee injury entering the PLE but dropped his crutches in the aisle before attacking an exhausted Punk, who had just defeated Gunther.
There is currently no timetable for Rollins’ return to the ring.
Will Seth Rollins Seek Revenge On The Vision?
Once Rollins is back in action, it seems likely that he’ll set his sights on vengeance on ‘The Vision’ trio of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.
The three men executed a shocking turn on Rollins on the October 13 of Raw, which was reportedly a clear pivot by WWE after Rollins’ injury. However, it could make for a fascinating story once he’s back.
MORE: Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
Rollins is the person who brought all of them together after he aligned with Heyman at WrestleMania 41, and yet at his weakest point, they all turned their backs on him to set in motion their own vision for the future.
Breakker had the championship on his shoulder on Raw before handing it over to Pearce, so there is no hiding his intentions to become champ.
To do so, he’ll have to chase after Punk or Jey, depending on the winner of their clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Whether it’s Punk, Jey, Breakker, or someone else holding the title, Rollins will be on a mission to reclaim the gold once he’s fully healed.
