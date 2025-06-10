Jey Uso Addresses Losing World Heavyweight Championship After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship Monday night on Raw.
He fought to the very end, but ultimately fell victim to Gunther's sleeper hold and the Ring General walked out Phoenix with the title he dropped at WrestleMania 41 back around his waist.
Before he left the ring Monday night, Jey Uso was joined by his youngest son Jace as he addressed those stunned fans still hanging around after the show went off the air. The now former champion's speech started off with an apology.
"I really wanna say I’m sorry to my son. I’m sorry to everybody here. I fought my ass off. Gunther is that dude. One of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with. At the end of the night, I got hella respect for that man, so give it up for Gunther. But I’ma run it back."
Uso then thanked the fans in Phoenix for the incredible atmosphere they helped create Monday night, and wished that they could experience the vibe of walking into WWE arenas to the types of receptions that he's been getting in cities all across the world.
"I’m very, very blessed, man. I stay humble in front of y’all. I love what I do, I don’t ever take this for granted, all right? I love all of y’all. Parents, appreciate y’all’s hard work, spending money to bring y’all’s loved ones to a show. Kids, aye kids, real talk, tell your parents you love them, right? Listen to ‘em. Something simple as picking up after yourself means a lot." H/T Fightful
While Jey has promised that his first reign with the World Heavyweight Championship will not be his last, it's unclear when he'll get his opportunity to reclaim the gold.
It's possible a Gunther vs. Jey Uso rematch is booked for Night of Champions on Saturday, June 28 in Saudi Arabia, which would be their fourth time battling for the belt this year.
The Ring General meantime, is the reported front runner to face Goldberg in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Atlanta. The King of the Ring winner could then, potentially, await Gunther at SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey.
