Bayley Made Her Return Monday Night on WWE Raw & Attacked Becky Lynch
Bayley is back in WWE.
After a Becky Lynch backstage attack kept her out of WrestleMania 41, Bayley returned with a vengeance on this week's episode of Raw. Bayley unleashed an all out assault on The Man as she stood in the ring trying to celebrate her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship victory at Money in the Bank Saturday night.
Bayley was scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but she was taken out by a mystery attacker ahead of night one in Las Vegas. That attacker turned out to by Lynch.
With Bayley out of the picture, The Man took her spot next to Valkyria at WrestleMania and won the tag team titles. The following night on Raw, Valkyria and Lynch lost the titles and Becky destroyed her with a violent assault that kicked started their recent rivalry.
With Bayley on the sidelines, Valkyria and Lynch had a two match series for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria was victorious and retained her title at WWE Backlash. This past weekend at Money in the Bank, Lynch beat her to win the championship.
Monday night on Raw, Lynch was attempting to get Valkyria to raise her hand one more time and 'do it right' this time around. Bayley would ambush The Man from behind before that could happen and sent Lynch running into the crowd.
