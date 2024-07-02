Jey Uso in Perfect Position to Win at Money in the Bank
BOSTON, MA – Roman Reigns was right.
Reigns believed The Bloodline would be a way to propel to Jet Uso to the main event. While that moment did not happen last year at SummerSlam in his title match against Uso, it needed more time to develop. And develop it did, as over the past 10 months, Uso has steadily become one of the most popular crowd favorites in all of professional wrestling.
This was further reinforced at tonight’s Raw in Boston, where Uso opened the show to a packed house at TD Garden. With 17 (no. 18 is on the way) Celtics championship banners hanging in the rafters, this Raw felt like an appropriate prelude to Uso’s first world title.
As of right now, Uso makes the most sense to win the Money in the Bank contract on Saturday. A babyface as Mr. Money in the Bank would be a breath of fresh air, and Uso makes far more sense to win than Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and LA Knight, who is in the middle of a feud with Logan Paul. One more wrestler will be added to the match–likely Drew McIntyre, but his focus is CM Punk–yet that shouldn’t hurt Uso’s odds.
Whether or not Uso wins the Money in the Bank contract this Saturday, he will remain one of the top acts in the company. But a Money in the Bank victory would put him in an excellent position, ready to dethrone Gunther after his world title run inevitably begins later this summer.
So I’ll acknowledge Reigns, who is Uso’s most prominent advocate. Uso has all the tools necessary to become world champ, as well as the intangibles. His time is coming–and hopefully the path becomes clearer at Money in the Bank.