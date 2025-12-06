WWE Reportedly Considering Significant New Role For Nikki Bella

What does WWE have in mind for Nikki Bella?

The two-time WWE Divas Champion made her surprising return to the company by entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, and while she came up short, she has managed to turn it into a noteworthy year.

Nikki kickstarted a feud with Liv Morgan before her injury, and then had a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch before eventually turning on former friend and current Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, with the latter defeating Nikki at Survivor Series to retain the title.

However, it appears that WWE may have something different in the works for one half of the Bella Twins in the future.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is reportedly entertaining the idea of moving Nikki into a manager role at some point. “There has reportedly been talk of transitioning Nikki Bella to a heel manager role down the line,” the report stated.

Nikki has wrestled five singles matches during her WWE return, with her only victory coming against Chelsea Green on the July 14 edition of Raw.

Bella Twins Reunion In WWE?

She has hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Brie Bella in WWE, but it’s unknown if that will come to fruition.

“It’s actually been quite lonely,” Nikki said on the November 26 edition of ESPN’s Get Up. “We both have had our different runs where we’ve been solo, but I think coming into this now as a mom... I feel like I have a very much different mindset. I wish she was there, I really do."

Brie last competed in WWE in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Would Nikki Bella Thrive As A WWE Manager?

Managers are scarce these days in WWE, but Nikki has the charisma and personality to be successful at it. It could be a new challenge for her at this point in her wrestling career, and it’s one that she would likely put everything she has into making work.

The most important element of being a manager is bringing out the best in your client, and with WWE’s thriving women’s division, there could be a host of interesting possibilities for who she could work with.

Perhaps it’s a future NXT call-up that Nikki tries to elevate to world champion status, or maybe it’s pairing up with a top star looking for an extra boost in her career.

WWE has options with Nikki as a manager, as it could be a win-win for everyone once she hangs up her boots.

