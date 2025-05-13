Jey Uso Reacts To Viral Yeeting Video With Young Fan
Jey Uso gave a young fan a memory that he'll never forget on this week's WWE Raw in Louisville.
The World Heavyweight Champion has been busy trying to fight off a variety of opponents who are aiming for his title, including Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and former champion Gunther.
However, when Jey has an opportunity to yeet, he is going to yeet.
So, when he made his entrance to address Paul on Raw, he danced with the crowd. But there was one interaction that garnered the most buzz.
Jey hoisted a young fan into his arms to allow him to join in on the yeeting, and the kid did not miss a beat when trying to keep up with the champion. The video of the two went viral on social media following the show, and Jey took to X to reply to the fan's uncle and shared his excitement.
"He was right there uce!!" Jey wrote. "On beat too. YEET."
While Jey enjoyed himself during the entrance, he may not have had as much fun elsewhere on Raw.
He entered the ring and was confronted by Gunther, who revealed that he is set to challenge the winner of the Saturday Night's Main Event match between Jey and Paul on the June 9 edition of Raw in Phoenix.
Later on in the show, Jey was then attacked by Breakker after Rollins had previously whispered something his ear, which clearly hinted at an objective for the former Intercontinental Champion.
Jey will seek to get his revenge when he faces Breakker on next week's Raw.
