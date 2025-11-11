John Cena Becomes Grand Slam Champion On His Final WWE Raw In Boston

Dominik Mysterio's luck has run out, and John Cena is finally a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Dirty Dom has made a habit out of putting his foot in his mouth throughout his young WWE career. He did it again Monday night on Raw and this time it cost him his Men's Intercontinental Championship.

He made the conscious decision to interrupt John Cena's farewell address to the TD Garden and the WWE fans in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Dom was determined to get answers from Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who was already in the ring after introducing Cena to open the show, on what he planned to do about his father, Rey Mysterio, following his return last week.

Look at John Cena’s reaction after Dominik Mysterio said he’s better than he ever was in his prime 🤣🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uAsUCVtR8T — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 11, 2025

The always confident and cocky Mysterio said there needed to be more attention paid to him, and that Cena should take a seat in the corner of the ring and only speak when addressed. Dom then took it step further by saying he could beat the 'Greatest of All-Time' in his prime.

Cena took exception to that comment in particular, and so did Triple H. The Chief Content Officer then told Dom to put his money where his mouth is and immediately booked him to defend his Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik actually controlled much of the early part of the match-up, after he gave Cena a cheap shot during the opening introductions, but there was zero chance that John was going to lose his final match in his hometown.

John Cena finally wins the Men's Intercontinental Championship

HE DID IT!!!!



JOHN CENA IS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wx2m4bXYUg — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Cena technically won the title on two different occasions. He first made Mysterio tap out to the STFU, but the referee had inadvertently been knocked down just moments before he locked in the submission hold.

By the time another ref had made their way down to the ring, Dom had gotten the upper hand once again. He delivered a 6-1-9, but when he attempted the ensuing frog splash, Cena caught him and rolled through for an Attitude Adjustment that won him the title.

This is the first time that Cena has won the Men's Intercontinental Championship. It was the lone title that had eluded him during his Hall of Fame career and he finally gets it around his waist with just three appearances left before his retirement.

Nobody is happier to see John Cena as Intercontinental Champion than Rey Mysterio! 💀 pic.twitter.com/0GyAIjGzOi — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

Cena received a standing ovation from multiple WWE Superstars upon his return to Gorilla position, including Dom's father. The new Intercontinental Champion told Rey that he still has a good kid and that hopefully he learned a good lesson.

Mysterio did later post on social media 'LOL' in response to watching his son lose.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also appeared backstage to congratulate Cena, saying he wasn't going to miss his final appearance in Boston.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Dominik' Mysterio's reign as the Men's Intercontinental Champion comes to an end after 204 days. He won the gold in a Fatal 4-Way at WrestleMania 41 this past April. He's still the reigning AAA Mega Champion.

