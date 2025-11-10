New Report Sheds Light On Why Drew McIntyre Was 'Suspended' On WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre may be off of WWE television for the foreseeable future.

The Scottish Warrior was 'suspended' by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this past Friday night after he attacked referee Dan Engler and ruined the show's main event match between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black.

McIntyre and Aldis were then captured on camera having a very heated argument as multiple backstage producers escorted the former WWE Champion out of the building.

EXCLUSIVE: After SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis suspends @DMcIntyreWWE, the two engage in a heated backstage argument. pic.twitter.com/oukcriztbF — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2025

Why Drew McIntyre was suspended

It's not clear at this time just how long McIntyre will be suspended for, but we now have a better understanding for why he's been given time off from WWE.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Drew is on his way to film scenes for a new movie role.

Deadline reported back in September that McIntyre had been cast in Amazon MGM Studios’ reboot of Highlander, starring Henry Cavill. However, it's not been confirmed at this time if production for that film is getting underway or if McIntyre has landed an additional acting gig.

Principle photography for Highlander was reportedly delayed after Cavill suffered an injury during training. Filming wasn't expected to begin until sometime early next year.

The remake of the 1986 cult classic will also star former WWE Superstar and future Hall of Famer Dave Bautista, in addition to Russell Crowe, Jeremy Irons, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou and Max Zhang.

McIntyre will star as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill's character. This marks his second major film role in as many years. He previously portrayed Rory Mackenzie in 2024's The Killer's Game, which also starred Dave Bautista.

The Scottish Warrior's pursuit of the WWE Championship has hit a wall following back-to-back losses to Cody Rhodes, most recently at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

McIntyre placed part of the blame for his loss that night on Dan Engler, which explains his motivations for the out-of-nowhere Claymore Kick that he delivered to Engler this past Friday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

Some time away from WWE will now allow McIntyre to reset and refocus, while also allowing Cody Rhodes a chance to move on to new challengers. Aleister Black clearly expressed his interest in the WWE Championship on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately for him, he still has unfinished business with Damian Priest that needs to be resolved first.

