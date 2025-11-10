Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize have now told their side of the story.

The pair were originally booked to face Tay Melo and Anna Jay this past Saturday night on AEW Collision, but that did not end up happening.

PWInsider initially reported that Newell and Alize had issues with putting TayJay over, but Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp later clarified that the real issue came down to the match only being allotted three minutes. Regardless, Newell and Alize did not wrestle. They left the arena before the show went on the air, and the team of Maya World and Hyan took their place.

During a Twitch stream Sunday night, Newell and Alize recounted the situation from their point of view and confirmed that it was the timing of that match that they took issue with.

"We turn up Saturday, hanging around, not told anything until just after doors open. We’re told, ‘You’re wrestling TayJay.’ Cool. We come up with a bunch of ideas and we’re ready. They walk away, come back, ‘By the way, it’s three minutes.’ Nobody is going to be happy with three minutes," Newell said.

At no point did the ensuing disagreement become contentious according to Newell. There was apparently no shouting or swearing, just a respectful conversation about what they were asked to do that night.

Tay Jay defeated Maya World & Hyan Saturday Night on AEW Collision in a three-minute match

TayJay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Newell and Alize said they collectively made the decision not to take the booking, believing that a three-minute match would not be of benefit to anyone involved.

"It went to the other two females, fair to them. There was never bad blood," Newell said. "We spoke to everyone involved. It wasn’t a, ‘F--- you, we’re leaving.’ We spoke to a lot of people about this and they were all in agreement that three minutes wasn’t going to do good for anyone. A lot of people were in agreement with us. The producer said, ‘No worries.’"

It was at that point the proper communications were relayed to all parties involved, according to Newell, and the all clear was given for Alize and her to take off if they wanted to do so.

"I told everyone at the beginning of the year, this is my last two years in wrestling," Newell said. "We’re already a year gone. I want to have fun this last year. It was never a bad thing on anyone’s part. We spoke to all parties involved and all agreed on everything. It was never an ego thing."

Despite Newell's insistence that there is no bad blood with All Elite Wrestling, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that it is highly unlikely that either woman will ever be booked on an AEW show again.

