Major Creative Plans Rumored For Zoey Stark Upon Return

Zoey Stark's promising 2025 was cut short due to injury, but a new report indicates WWE is not giving up on the 31-year-old rising star.

Stark was a part of a Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifying bout on the May 19 episode of Monday Night Raw, squaring off with Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Stark, she landed awkwardly on her knee during the match, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus and needing surgery to fix all three. She has been out of action since.

According to BodySlam+, Stark is in the process of getting ramped back up for an in-ring return.

The report indicates that Stark is aiming to return to the ring by the middle of 2026, approximately a year after the injury occurred. Additionally, the site claims that WWE still believes in the former NXT star, and is expected to position her as a babyface once she gets medical clearance to get back in action.

Stark's Road To Recovery

Zoey Stark has been out of action since May of this year. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

The last time WWE fans saw Stark, she was about to begin a singles run with the dissolution of Pure Fusion Collective, her stable alongside Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. The latter two were released from the company over the course of the year.

Back in October, Stark posted a video to social media, showcasing her recovery process. She noted that the injury had tested her "in ways [she] didn't expect," but that she had regained full range of motion in her knee and was anxiously awaiting her return to WWE programming.

Stark made her pro wrestling debut in 2013, and spent eight years on the independent circuit prior to signing with WWE in 2021.

This injury tested me in ways I didn't expect. Progress doesnt always look pretty. It just takes consistently, patience and faith. Counting the days till I'm back #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/7XSOYu2lwN — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) October 18, 2025

She had suffered a similar injury in November of 2021, which kept her out of action until well into the summer of the following year. During her NXT run, Stark would win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Iyo Sky, ultimately getting the call-up to Monday Night Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Stark would go on to receive a sizable push out of the gate, even forming a partnership with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at one point. She would team up with Deville and Baszler last July, officially forming the stable. It is not entirely clear what plans called for as a singles wrestler prior to her injury, but if BodySlam's report is correct, fans can expect her to be prominently on TV upon returning.

