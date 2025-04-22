John Cena Buries Fans In Post-WrestleMania Promo, Gets Hit With An RKO From Randy Orton
After winning a record 17th world championship at WrestleMania on Sunday night, John Cena opened the WWE Raw on Netflix after WrestleMania with a scathing promo that targeted the WWE audience. Cena was then dropped in the middle of the ring by his former rival, Randy Orton
Cena walked to the ring to start the show this week to the same bland and black entrance video that accompanied him at WrestleMania. When Cena got to the ring, he grabbed a microphone and stood in the middle of the ring as the audience gave him a mixed reaction.
When Cena spoke, he said that winners make history and held up his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship belt. From there, Cena buried fans for cheering him Friday night on Smackdown and Sunday at WrestleMania. He said that that type of back and forth reaction is what dysfunctional relationships are made of.
Cena then talked about his future. He said he only had 27 dates left on his deal and that those 27 dates weren't matches, but only appearances. Cena said that after 27 dates he would take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from WWE as the last real world champion in history.
From there, Cena told the audience he would do something nice for them. He told them to take a picture of him, but as he posed, Randy Orton appeared behind him and connected with an RKO. This dropped Cena, which allowed Orton the chance to pick up the championship belt and hold it high in the air.
The next WWE PLE is Backlash and it airs live from Orton's hometown in St. Louis. The angle on tonight's Raw suggests that WWE may be planning Orton vs. Cena for that event.
