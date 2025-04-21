Karrion Kross Wows Fans With Epic Post-WWE WrestleMania 41 Rant
WWE's Karrion Kross was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41, but he still got involved during the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match.
However, Kross's biggest moment on Sunday night may have come during WWE's post-WrestleMania show on YouTube.
During the show, which is hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Kross made an appearance alongside Scarlett Bordeaux. He proceeded to go on the rant of his career, venting his frustrations for not having a match at WrestleMania 41.
“Sam (Roberts), you’re a good man. I don’t know what you’re doing in this business," Kross said. "My dear, hi (addressing Megan Morant). Let’s talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won — and let’s talk about, Sam, let’s talk about what Logan Paul represents. The shortcut.
"It feels so good to be here, it feels so good to be in the business, thinking about all the funerals that I wasn’t able to attend for the last 11 years in this business, all the holidays I missed. You know I could have just started a YouTube channel, could have just jumped in there with AJ Styles. It feels really good, right? It’s awesome. It’s really good."
Kross later brought it back full circle to the match, addressing Allan (AJ Styles) and saying he should have been thinking of himself during the match. Kross came out and offered brass knuckles to Styles, only to be attacked by Styles in return.
"Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans," Kross said. "That's all I wanted him to do. Sometimes to do the right thing you have to do the wrong thing, but he's a narcissist and he had to do it his way. Hey Allan (AJ Styles), how many more WrestleManias do you have in your system? Probably, I don't know, one? Maybe this is the last one and you just pissed that away for what? For what?! For your way? Thanks a lot bud. I really appreciate it."
Later, Kross recounted how Bill Goldberg told him that the best advice he could give him in pro wrestling is to "be a good soldier." Kross vented that being a good soldier hasn't gotten him anywhere.
"It's all about viral moments now," Kross said. "Everybody's been telling me that I've got to become undeniable, and as soon as it happens, they ignore it and they shut it down."
Some online fans had called for Kross to replace Kevin Owens in his match with Randy Orton. Kross addressed that next.
"I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. It happened organically and you ignored it for a viral moment. and good on Joe [Hendry], nothing against him, but you ignored it. The crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on Smackdown when I was eliminated, and you ignored it."
"Become undeniable my ass. My ass! You want to find real moment of all of the true fans of professional wrestling guy with the suit and tie the truck go f--k yourself! That's from Killer Cross."
Scarlett commented on the promo on Monday afternoon via X.
Wrestling fans will wonder if this was a shoot or part of the script. Considering the promo is still present on WWE's social channels, it's clearly part of the show. But both Kross and Scarlett were tremendous in their delivery, making the promo blur the lines between reality and fantasy.
A report last month stated that Kross's WWE contract is set to expire this summer.
