John Cena Says Tune Into WWE Raw After WrestleMania 41 To See How He Ruins Wrestling
After his record-breaking 17th world title win in the main event of WrestleMania 41, new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has announced that he will reveal how he will ruin wrestling on this Monday's Raw.
At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The victory was historic as Cena won his record-breaking 17th world title.
Cena picked up this milestone win thanks to a distraction from Grammy Award winner Travis Scott, and the assist of the WWE Championship hitting Rhodes in the head to score the victory.
During the WrestleMania 41 Night Two press conference, Cena appeared to give some words to the media after his win.
Every question from the media was greeted with the new champion telling them that it was "a clickbait question." Not looking to make any headlines with his comments, Cena refused to answer any questions from the media.
Following laughter from the onlookers, Cena told everyone that he will appear on this Monday's April 21st edition of WWE Raw on Netflix to let the world know how he will ruin wrestling.
"The Last Real Champion" was previously announced to appear on the Raw After Mania ahead of tonight's show, so now the fans know what he plans to address.
