WWE Selling John Cena Heel Turn Outfit For Astronomical Price
John Cena left WWE WrestleMania 41 as a 17-time world champion, defeating Cody Rhodes to break Ric Flair's alleged all-time record. The match, of course, saw it's foundation laid down by a shocking moment at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in March.
There, Cena won the chamber match, clinching his spot in the main event of WrestleMania to face Rhodes. Shortly after Rhodes declined The Rock's offer to "sell his soul," Cena then turned on Rhodes, seemingly aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott.
The moment is one of the most viral in WWE history, and if you're blessed with a deep bank account, you can now be a part of it.
X user @RhodesKotaEra attended the WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMAnia week, and posted an interesting observation on social media. Cena's entire heel turn outfit isn't just on display, but is seemingly listed for sale by Fanatics.
The price to own the piece of wrestling history? A mere $74,999.99.
Of course, WWE has released its own set of much more affordable Cena merchandise since his return, and it doesn't appear anyone has purchased the iconic heel turn swag at this moment in time. However, with the heel turn leading to the record-breaking championship win, it's possible the value of the shirt and shorts has gone up even more since being put on display.
Cena has teased Monday night's episode of Raw will see him ruin wrestling.
