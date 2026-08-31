John Cena Explains Why He Will Never Come Out of Retirement

John Cena has once again commented on speculation about him coming out of retirement.

Cena, a 17-time world champion, had his farewell run in WWE throughout 2025. He won the world title one last time by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Cena later lost the title back to Rhodes at SummerSlam.

In his last match, Cena lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Since his retirement, he has remained involved with WWE, but he has emphasized that he will remain true to his word and not wrestle again.

At a recent appearance, Cena reiterated that he has competed in his last match, no matter how much money anyone offers him.

John Cena | WWE

John Cena emphasizes that he's "out" of wrestling

Cena appeared at Fan Expo Canada this past weekend, and he said that no "Khan" has the money to bring him out of retirement. When a fan chanted "one more match," Cena stated that he would be selfish if he went against his word by wrestling again.



“No Khan has got the pocketbook," Cena said. "Nick, Tony, they ain’t got the money. I’m out. I’m gonna take your chant and then say that because a lot of you folks spent a whole lot of resources on my farewell tour. And if I decide to selfishly come back for ego-driven reasons, basically that’s saying I’m lying to every one y’all."

When a fan responded by saying they wouldn't mind if Cena "lied" to them, the former champion explained his mindset by noting that he met many families who put plenty of effort into saving up money so they could attend his last match. He also said that he feels good physically and that he has closure with the end of his in-ring career.

"You might not mind, but there are people who paid a fortune to sit at that last match, and for me to be like, ‘Just kidding…’ I met so many families that put so much effort into saving just to see those moments, for me, I’m out of it," Cena said. "With my health, I feel good. I got good clarity and good closure. As far as me falling down ever again, that’s out."

Cena has made multiple appearances since his last match, and he will likely be involved in the upcoming John Cena Classic. Meanwhile, he continues to build his legacy as an actor as well; he stars in the new Coyote vs. Acme movie and has multiple projects in the works.