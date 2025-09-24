NXT Star To Reportedly Depart WWE After Turning Down Contract Offer
NXT has no shortage of women's talent available to lead booker Shawn Michaels, but the depth near the top of the card is about to take a bit of a hit.
Both Mike Johnson of PWInsider and Cory Hays of BodySlam are reporting that Jazmyn Nyx is set to depart the company after her current contract expires.
Johnson says that an attempt was made by WWE to keep the Fatal Influence member with the company, but Nyx declined their offer. It's unclear why she chose to turn them down.
An angle was shot on Tuesday night's episode of NXT where Jazmyn was attacked backstage and left laying unconscious. She was later discovered by NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, who both quickly dismissed the incident and said it was time to, 'drop her' anyway.
Nyx, real name Jade Gentile, signed with WWE in the fall of 2022 and made her television debut in January of last year. She had worked alongside Jacy Jayne dating back to their days together in Chase University.
Jazmyn Nyx just competed in the main event of NXT Homecoming
With Nyx having been written off of television, she appears to have wrestled her final match in WWE under her current contract.
The 27-year-old teamed with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to battle Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria and new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match during the main event of NXT Homecoming. The alumni team picked up the victory thanks to a small assist from Lola Vice.
There will be no non-compete phase for Jazmyn Nyx. Mike Johnson says that as soon as her current deal expires, she'll be free to appear or sign with any new promotion she chooses.
