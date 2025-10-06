John Cena’s Final WWE Opponent May Have Just Been Revealed
Ever since John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank last year and announced that he would be retiring at the end of 2025, the wrestling world has been speculating about who might be the person to retire him.
The now 17-time World Champion has had retirement tour matches against the likes of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and an upcoming last match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth.
But his last appearance might be against someone he has never faced one-on-one before.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the plan for Cena's final match is to face "The Ring General" himself, Gunther. WRKD Wrestling has also noted they originally shared this information back in July.
"Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion that Gunther was the person chosen for the match."- F4WOnline
If these plans are true, Cena won't be the only legend Gunther retires this year, as he recently retired Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event in July.
As for Cena, after his match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, he will only have four more dates left in his schedule before his WWE career is finished. He will appear on two episodes of Raw in November, Survivor Series that month, and his retirement match in December.
What Would Gunther Do After Retiring John Cena?
As already mentioned, Gunther has retired one wrestling legend in Goldberg earlier this year, and that was while he was holding the World Heavyweight Championship. He would drop that title to CM Punk at SummerSlam and hasn't been seen on television since that loss due to multiple injuries, as WWE disclosed.
If he retires John Cena, would that mean Gunther is expected to receive another major push toward a World Championship, maybe switch brands, and target the championship he hasn't held in the WWE?
It should be noted that with John Cena's limited schedule, there might only be a few interactions between him and Gunther if the rumored tournament is scheduled to take place.
WWE could do a similar thing with Survivor Series as they did in 2015 and have the end of the tournament take place there.
The Latest on WWE, AEW & More!
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Major Roman Reigns Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Crown Jewel In Australia
WWE Superstar Set To Depart With Contract Expiring At Midnight
Former TNA Champion Leaving The Promotion As More Roster Changes Potentially Coming