WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
He's back!
For the first time since he successfully teamed with his wife, AJ Lee, to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk returns to Monday Night Raw tonight in Dallas, Texas.
While the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' is no doubt thrilled with the outcome last month in Indianapolis, chances are he's not done with The Visionary by a long shot. Rollins meanwhile, needs to stay focused on Cody Rhodes as he's just days away from facing the WWE Champion at Crown Jewel.
Will Punk afford him that opportunity? That seems rather unlikely, but we'll all find out what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion later this evening.
The Man is clearly still fuming over the fact that she submitted to AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza, and she decided to take some of her frustrations out on the Alpha Academy last week. After clocking Akira Tozawa, Lynch turned her anger toward Maxxine Dupri, setting up tonight's match-up between the two.
Lyra Valkyria has found herself in a very odd situation. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion has been thrown right into the middle of Bayley's personality crisis and cannot decipher whether she's dealing with the Hugger or the Role Model at any given moment.
After lending a hand to Bayley in her fight against the Judgment Day last week, Valkyria will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez later this evening.
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, the Kabuki Warriors, Jey Uso and LA Knight are all expected be at the American Airlines Center for the Crown Jewel go-home edition of Monday Night Raw.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's show in Dallas. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
Maxxine Dupri has been training vigorously behind the scenes for months, but is she ready to go toe-to-toe with the greatest female WWE Superstar of all-time? She'll get the opportunity to prove just how much she's improved in the ring later tonight when she faces Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez w/ Raquel Rodriguez
Lyra Valkyria may not be able to trust Bayley right now, but that hasn't stopped her from aiding the former WWE Women's Champion in her battles with the Judgment Day over the past couple of weeks. While Bayley continues to fight her own internal conflict, Valkyria will step into the ring tonight as she faces off against The Prodigy Roxanne Perez.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
WWE Raw Card:
CM Punk returns to Monday Night Raw
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez w/ Raquel Rodriguez
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
How WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Reacting To New Lower Nielsen Ratings
Andrade El Idolo Pushes Back Against Claims About His 2023 AEW Exit
Max Caster Doesn't Want To Get AEW Dynamite Or Collision Canceled
AEW Star Mercedes Moné Will Soon Challenge For Her 10th Championship