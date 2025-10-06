Wrestling On FanNation

New Report Says Santos Escobar May Be Done With WWE

After six years with the company, Santos Escobar's time in WWE may soon be up.

Rick Ucchino

Santos Escobar
Santos Escobar / IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Santos Escobar's time in WWE may be coming to an end.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has made a number of vague and potentially ominous posts on his social media accounts since the calendar flipped to October, and a new report may have shined some light as to why that's been happening.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Escobar's current deal with WWE is set to expire, and as of this writing, an extension does not appear to be on the horizon.

"WWE sources confirmed to Fightful Select this morning that Santos Escobar’s contract is up 'very soon', and it hasn’t looked like he’ll be staying with the company as of now. It was implied the two sides had discussed an extension, but we’ve not confirmed as much."

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma has been used more in a managerial role thus far in 2025, having last competed on WWE programming back in May. He lost to Rey Fenix on an episode of SmackDown and has all but vanished from television in recent months.

Escobar's last match in an official capacity came in July where he wrestled in a six-man tag team match at WWE Supershow Mexico.

His stablemates, Berto and Angel Garza, were on television very recently. The former AAA World Tag Team Champions competed on SmackDown this past Friday night in Cincinnati, where they lost to Rey Fenix and Je'Von Evans in a very competitive match-up.

If Escobar's contract does expire in the near future, it would mark the end of a six-year run with WWE that never really saw him live up to his Superstar potential. That's not to say the onus for that falls entirely on him.

What's next for Santos Escobar?

Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel and Berto make their way to the ring
Legado Del Fantasma / WWE

Outside WWE, Escobar has an extensive resume. He performed as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, and he also built himself a strong reputation wrestling as El Hijo del Fantasma across CMLL, AAA, and TNA Wrestling. 

Sean Ross Sapp says that Escobar is expected to be in high demand should he reach the free agent market in the near future.

It is not currently known when exactly his WWE contract will come to an end. We'll provide an update on Escobar's situation as soon as one is available.

