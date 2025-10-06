Major Roman Reigns Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Crown Jewel In Australia
Roman Reigns is back in the fold for WWE ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. That, of course, means he is set for a major match at the Premium Live Event. This time, though, it will be against a local hero.
The 40-year-old Reigns recently made his return to WWE programming, helping The Usos fend off a beatdown from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on Monday Night Raw last week in the main event segment.
According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Reigns will once again be locking up with one of Seth Rollins' protégés on the big stage down under.
Meltzer reported ahead of Raw that Reigns vs. Reed is set to be the "final match" for the Perth show, according to an internal WWE listing. It is not clear if that means it is the main event, or simply the final match added to the program.
Reigns defeated Reed at WWE Clash in Paris in August, but was taken out in brutal fashion afterwards, writing him off of TV for the entire month of September.
Reigns' Light 2025
For WWE standards, it has been a light 2025 for the "Original Tribal Chief."
The former Undisputed WWE Champion has only wrestled five matches so far in 2025, most notably, headlining WrestleMania Saturday against Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match.
Of late, Reigns has been away from WWE filming his role in the upcoming Street Fighter film. In it, Reigns plays Akuma, while Cody Rhodes will portray Guile in the movie as well.
Of note, Reigns did not make this year's PWI 500 list due to the amount of singles matches he wrestled during the eligibility period. With the upcoming Reed match included, Reigns will have wrestled a total of 12 matches dating back to the beginning of 2024, as he begins to make a more permanent move into ventures outside of WWE.
Reigns is set to kick off this upcoming edition of Raw, so it is likely the match will be announced sooner rather than later. It is not yet known whether or not it will be a stipulation match, or a singles match. His expected opponent Reed is from Adelaide, Australia, a three-hour plane ride from Perth.
