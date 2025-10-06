Former TNA Champion Leaving The Promotion As More Roster Changes Potentially Coming
There's a ton going on with TNA Wrestling right now, such as their possible television deal, working with the WWE, and more. And it seems like they are changing their roster a fair bit as well, as a former champion has just announced that they are leaving the company.
Laredo Kid started working in TNA in early 2017 under the Impact Wrestling banner and had a few matches before leaving in 2019. He'd return in 2021, becoming a more consistent fixture of the roster. Though his time with the promotion seems to have come to an end.
Laredo Kid would take to social media with a post revealing that he is departing and thanked the promotion while saying he hopes to someday return in the future.
While competing in TNA, Laredo Kid would capture the TNA Digital Media Championship for a brief 29 day stint. He also actively wrestled in AAA where he currently holds the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.
He hasn't appeared on TNA television since a TNA World Tag Team number one contender shot he had back in May, mostly working dates for AAA, NXT, and several independent promotions.
Cedric Alexander's TNA Contract Is Expiring
While Laredo Kid is departing, he may not be the only one.
Fightful Select reported that Cedric Alexander's contract is set to expire sometime around Bound for Glory. Several other TNA stars are working without long-term contracts as well, meaning that more names might emerge either as they leave or potentially re-sign with the promotion in the near future.
Alexander debuted in TNA earlier this year, starting a program with Mustafa Ali, reigniting their work from WWE's Cruiserweight division. He also challenged for the X-Division title at TNA Emergence back in August.
While TNA is remaining hopeful that Cedric will stay with them, his former tag team partners of The Hurt Syndicate have been hoping to see him rejoin the group in All Elite Wrestling. This would be helpful for the faction as they have been working more trios matches in AEW, using MVP as their third person for matches against Ricochet and the Gates of Agony.
