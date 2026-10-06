John Cena Names CM Punk's Biggest Weakness

John Cena and CM Punk are iconic WWE rivals, so Cena has credibility when discussing Punk's strengths and weaknesses.

Cena and Punk have had multiple matches together over the years. They've beaten each other up, but also seem to have the utmost respect for one another at the same time. Cena knows Punk and vice versa.

The last time both stood across from each other in a WWE ring was at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in June of 2025 during Cena's failed heel run. They tangled inside the Elimination Chamber that same year, but hadn't locked up in nearly a decade prior to that.

Both men were infamously at the root of the WWE Summer of Punk storyline in 2011. That year at Money in the Bank, Punk and Cena had a classic encounter in which Punk won the WWE Championship from Cena and then left WWE. It changed Punk's WWE trajectory for good.

By the end of 2025, Punk stood in the ring and respectfully raised Cena's arm high in the air after his final match, a loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Both men have truly seen it all with each other, and Cena revealed something deeply personal about Punk.

John Cena says a major obsession is CM Punk's weakness

CM Punk | WWE

In a new interview on Busted Open Radio, John Cena revealed Punk's biggest weakness: The WrestleMania main event.

“I had a back-to-back main event run with The Rock at WrestleMania's, two of the most productive events in WWE history," Cena said. "My next WrestleMania main event was Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. I stayed in the middle, which no one remembers if John can do whatever he wants and gets all the great storylines. It was 13 years later when I got back to the main event of WrestleMania as a marquee match.

"Where people get caught up is like, I love (CM) Punk, and his obsession with main eventing WrestleMania, I think, is a weakness. And I think if you talk to him now, he evolves as a human being. Every time I see him, he evolves as a man. That’s only my personal preference.”

The most recent WrestleMania main event Cena is acknowledging was at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025. Cena wrestled Cody Rhodes in the night two main event and won the Undisputed WWE Championship for a record 17th time. Punk wrestled in the main event of night one. He lost a triple threat match that also included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Will CM Punk wrestle for a World Title at WrestleMania 41? | WWE.com

Punk finally got his true WrestleMania main event this year. In the night two main event of WrestleMania 42, which was also in Las Vegas, Punk unsuccessfully defended his world championship against Roman Reigns.

At the end of Punk's first run with WWE, he was disgruntled because he didn't get the opportunity to wrestle in the main event of the biggest show of the year, even though he deserved it. Punk has had marquee WrestleMania matches at WrestleMania 27, 28 and 29, but none of those matches were true main events.