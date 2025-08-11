WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (8/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
If the finish to last week's episode of Monday Night Raw is any indication, than Quebec City needs to prepare for some fireworks when WWE's flagship show goes live tonight on Netflix.
CM Punk is back and he is pissed after Seth Rollins pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' at SummerSlam and stole the World Heavyweight Championship away mere minutes after Punk had dethroned Gunther.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' will be at the Centre Videotron at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) to kick-off the show and you can bet that he'll have his sights set on The Visionary. The issue for Punk is that he's far from the only man who wants a piece of Seth Rollins.
LA Knight was awarded the first opportunity at the new World Heavyweight Champion last Monday night, but his shot fell by the wayside when Punk got involved in the match. Both men ended up falling victim to a stomp from Rollins after Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed proved to be too much of a duo for either man to overcome individually.
Not even Roman Reigns could fight his way through the rest of The Vision to exact his revenge on Seth Rollins and The OTC was also dropped with a stomp on last week's show. It's entirely possible that Reigns, Punk and Knight will have to put their differences aside and fight together in order to achieve their common goals. Then again, only one man can hold the gold.
While the dust continues to settle around the World Heavyweight Championship picture, the path to Clash in Paris is clear for the Raw Women's Division. Stephanie Vaquer earned an opportunity to become the Women's World Champion when she won the No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal at Evolution and we'll all know who she'll face for the title by the end of the day.
After pinning Rhea Ripley to retain the gold at SummerSlam, Naomi will defend it one final time against IYO SKY tonight in Quebec City. The Women's Intercontinental Champion will also be in action as Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri and Canada's own Sami Zayn will face off against the Rusev.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Quebec City. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Women's World Championship Match
Naomi successfully defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, but she didn't pin the Genius of the Sky to win that match. With a date against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris hanging in the balance, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is giving IYO SKY one last opportunity to win her title back from Naomi tonight on Raw.
Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
Becky Lynch must have been watching Natalya's recent work in Bloodsport, because The Man wanted absolutely no part of that smoke when a challenge was issued last week on Raw. Nattie was ready to throw down with the Women's Intercontinental Champion after she humiliated Nikki Bella in front of the WWE Universe, but Lynch accepted a fight with poor Maxxine Dupri instead.
Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
It was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sami Zayn was in the middle of an interview last week on Raw when he got caught up in a backstage brawl between Rusev and Sheamus. Amidst all the commotion, Zayn took a stray right cross to the jaw from the Bulgarian Brute and Sami will be looking to dish out a little payback in front of his fellow countrymen.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Québec, Canada
WWE Raw Card:
CM Punk opens the show to address World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
