Karrion Kross & Scarlett Appear To Be Free Agents, Mystery Still Clouds WWE Status

Both Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear to be free agents after they were removed from WWE's internal roster on Sunday.

Rick Ucchino

Karrion Kross and Scarlett
Karrion Kross and Scarlett / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It appears as though Karrion Kross and Scarlett are officially free agents.

Their contracts expired as of midnight on Sunday, August 10, and they were both moved to the alumni section of WWE's website overnight, along with Ashante Thee Adonis - whose contract with the company has also now expired.

All three talents have also now been removed from the company's internal roster, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

"Those we spoke to in WWE claim that Kross and Scarlett were originally slated to travel to WWE Raw last Monday, but that their travel was changed by the company and they weren't at the show," Ross Sapp reported Sunday afternoon. "We haven't confirmed if they had been presented a contract offer, but WWE sources indicated a number of months ago that they had told Kross that a conversation would be coming. Whether or not that happened, we don't know."

There had been some conflicting reports as to whether or not Kross and Scarlett were offered a contract extension within the past week, but regardless, it certainly appears as though new contracts have not been signed as of this writing. Unless of course, this is all part of an elaborate work.

What do we believe to be the truth about the Karrion Kross & Scarlett contract situation?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett
Karrion Kross and Scarlett / WWE

Despite their growing popularity and strong merchandise figures, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been consistent in their claims behind the scenes that they had not been offered new contracts. Which means if a work is afoot, then it's being orchestrated against WWE creative members and talent alike.

"To make it clear, there's always the possibility that Kross and Scarlett's situation is a work, and we've long said that it wouldn't benefit them to tell people that they've signed," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Many of the promoters we've spoken to aren't sure if they should be reaching out to Kross and Scarlett. If it is a work, Scarlett, Kross, WWE higher ups are in on it together."

If Kross and Scarlett have legitimately finished up with WWE, for the time being at least, they are expected to have heavy interest and should not be out of work for very long.

While there has been no official confirmation from WWE on their departure from the company, Fightful is under the impression that Kross and Scarlett will address their situation within the next couple of days.

Rick Ucchino
