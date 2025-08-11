Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms Her Time With WWE Has Come To An End
Scarlett Bordeaux has now confirmed that her most recent tenure with WWE has come to an end.
The wrestling community has been waiting all weekend for something concrete on the futures of both Scarlett and her husband Karrion Kross, and they received it Sunday night in the form of a statement from The Smokeshow.
Unfortunately for the soldiers of the #WeWantKross movement, Scarlett did not deliver the news that many wanted to hear.
My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.- Scarlett Bordeaux
To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.
Karrion Kross has yet to officially announce his own departure from WWE, as of this writing, but Scarlett's statement came mere minutes after part 2 of his documentary 'The Killer' debuted on his YouTube channel.
The show chronicled the lead up to his match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, which included several stops along his book tour where die-hard fans expressed their desire to see more of him and Scarlett on WWE programming.
Kross addressed some of the rumors surrounding his WWE contract status and revealed that conversations with company reps about an extension, when they did happen, were both brief and disappointing.
The former NXT Champion made it very clear that he wants to stay in WWE and he said he approached the company back in January about negotiating a new deal.
What's next for Karrion Kross and Scarlett?
That's a tough question to answer. The more the hours tick by, the less and less this situation feels like the elaborate work that many had speculated it was going to turn out to be.
Scarlett Bordeaux closed out her statement by saying she was open to independent bookings and appearances. With their contracts having officially expired, both Kross and Scarlett are free to appear for any promotion they chose to do business with.
Will this ultimately be a shoot that turned into a work? That is a question that may be up to the fans to answer.
Hashtags are one thing, but live crowds are undeniable. If you want Karrion Kross and Scarlett back on WWE programming, the fine folks in Quebec City will have the first crack at making their voices heard Monday night on Raw. Be loud.
