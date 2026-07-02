John Cena Nearly Changed Career Trajectory of Current WWE Star

Austin Theory has had a rough couple weeks in WWE. He's been a fixture on television for the company for a few years, but things almost didn't pan out as they did.

Theory was brought into the Paul Heyman Vision faction earlier this year, but since he joined the group, it has been cursed with a plethora of injuries. Bron Breakker missed in-ring time because of a hernia, while Bronson Reed injured his arm during a match on WWE Raw and has been out of action since

With those two members of the group down. Theory joined up with fellow member Logan Paul as a tag team. The duo won the WWE World Tag Team Championships, but during a title defense, Paul tore his triceps and was forced to undergo surgery.

This left Theory alone. He tried to get a status update from Paul Heyman on this week's episode of Raw, but Heyman dismissed Theory.

What would a WWE look like if none of that went down? WWE fans almost found out.

How close was Austin Theory to working as a babyface in WWE?

Theory spoke with Logan Paul this week in a new interview on Impaulsive. In it, Theory said that the trajectory of his entire career nearly changed after his match with John Cena at WrestleMania. Theory as a good guy in WWE? Hard to imagine, but it almost happened. Theory confirmed that Cena pitched Vince McMahon on a Theory babyface turn after their match.

Austin Theory | WWE

“That whole process was crazy," Theory said of working with Cena. "Even the promo and talking to him. I even went down to his gym and we had dinner and talked. I just remember him telling me, ‘You’re not a bad guy. I want you to be you.’ I remember being so confused because I was like, ‘Man, I’m this obnoxious, over-the-top, cocky heel.’ He’s like, ‘I feel like that’s not going to last too long. You’ve got to be yourself.’

"I was like, ‘How do I do this? I’m a bad guy.’ I even remember him telling me that after the match at Mania ... I remember Cena telling me, ‘Hey, I went and talked to Vince (McMahon), and I told him you’re not a bad guy. So hopefully that helps you become a good guy.’”

The good guy turn never materialized for Theory. After WrestleMania 39, he spent time as part of a tag team with Grayson Waller, but then was off television. Theory returned when he helped out The Vision before officially joining the faction.

As for John Cena, he retired from WWE in-ring action at the end of last year.

His last match was against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, where he tapped out to Gunther to lose the match.