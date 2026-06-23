Tag Team Match Featuring WWE Raw Stars Advertised for London SmackDown Taping

Just one show remains before Saturday's Night of Champions Premium Live Event, and it'll take place tonight at The O2 Arena in London.

On the heels of Monday afternoon's episode of WWE Raw, the company will tape this Friday's edition of SmackDown ahead of time to ease the travel complications to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Both Oba Femi and Seth Rollins are preparing for huge matches this Saturday night, but before their respective bouts, The Visionary and The Ruler will team together in London to battle Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. It's not clear, however, if this tag team match will make it to television or if this will strictly be for fans in the building.

It's always possible that this is a dark match that's now being advertised to boost ticket sales, which have been spiking over the past week. WWE recently struck a deal to air the Ghana vs. England World Cup match in the arena, which will kick off at 9 p.m. local time. It's hard to say whether this agreement had a major impact on recent ticket sales, but it certainly didn't hinder them.

Seth Rollins will face off against Bron Breakker inside a steel cage this Saturday at Night of Champions. Breakker and Austin Theory just dropped the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Street Profits on Monday, thanks in large part to Rollins and the returning Joe Hendry.

Oba Femi, meantime, is just days away from facing Jey Uso in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The winner will move on to face the world champion of their choosing at SummerSlam on either Saturday, August 1 or Sunday, August 2.

If Oba Femi wins King of the Ring, which CHAMPION would he challenge? 🤔 @Obaofwwe pic.twitter.com/rwheSIejvP — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Two matches have been made official for this Friday's televised broadcast, both of which are in the women's division. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Paige will be going one-on-one with Jacy Jayne. The two-time NXT Women's Champion laid down the challenge last week, and Paige accepted. It'll be her first singles match since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42.

Lastly, Kiana James will face off against her former client Giulia. James split from the Beautiful Madness after a miscommunication during her opening round Fatal 4-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

WWE SmackDown card for June 26 (announced):

Seth Rollins | WWE

Seth Rollins & Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory*

Women's Tag Team Champion Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

Giulia vs. Kiana James

* - Not officially announced for television