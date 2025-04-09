John Cena Now Advertised For Another WWE Show Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
John Cena is apparently set to appear at one final WWE show before WrestleMania 41.
Cena has been the talk of professional wrestling for the past month after his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he turned on Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to “The Final Boss” The Rock.
Since then, Cena and Rhodes have heated up their rivalry in promo exchanges on Raw, with Rhodes even hitting the Cross Rhodes on Cena on this past week’s episode.
However, while Cena has made regular appearances on the red brand, it now appears he’ll be showing up on the blue brand ahead of the biggest show of the year.
WWE.com is now listing Cena as one of the advertised superstars for the April 18 edition of SmackDown at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, which will serve as the go-home show before WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium.
Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton are also advertised for that episode of SmackDown.
Cena will challenge Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 with the goal of capturing a record-breaking 17th World title.
Cena has already been advertised for additional dates after WrestleMania:
- May 10 : Backlash PLE in St. Louis, Missouri
- May 30: SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee
- June 13: SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky
- June 20: SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan
At Money in the Bank last July, Cena announced that 2025 would feature his retirement as an in-ring competitor.
