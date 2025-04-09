Lex Luger Reveals Update On Sting Possibly Inducting Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Will Sting induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame?
Cody Rhodes surprised Luger with the news that he’ll be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which also includes already-announced inductees Triple H, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon).
However, the question on many wrestling fans’ minds is whether Sting - Luger’s longtime friend - will be the person to induct him.
In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Luger shared an update on whether that could be a possibility, noting that he ran the idea by “Triple H’s right-hand man” in WWE but hasn’t “hasn’t had an answer back” on it just yet.
“I ran it by WWE guys, Triple H’s right-hand man. He goes, ‘I know what you’re going to ask. I’ll have to run that up the flagpole, but man, I don’t know.’- Lex Luger
“And I haven’t had an answer back on that, but obviously, maybe selfishly—somewhat selfishly—I think it’d be great for the fans too.”
Luger added that Sting’s participation in the event would be a little tricky given that “The Icon” is under contract with AEW.
“WWE may allow him up there, but he would also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW. So there’s a lot of moving parts there.- Lex Luger
“But ideally, obviously, I would love to see both those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me and I think it’d be special for the fans too.”
Sting retired as an active wrestler in April 2024 at AEW Revolution.
He revealed in October 2024 that he had signed a multi-year deal with AEW that was similar to a legends contract.
The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 41 week.
H/T F4WOnline for the transcription.
