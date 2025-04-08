Ric Flair Reacts To Charlotte Flair And Tiffany Stratton’s Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment
Ric Flair has shared his reaction to the Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton controversy.
Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte at WrestleMania 41 after the latter returned in February from injury to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
However, their road to WrestleMania hit a bit of a bumpy stretch last week on SmackDown, as the two women reportedly went off script in their heated promo exchange during an in-ring segment with commentator Wade Barrett, leading to rumored backstage heat on both superstars.
Stratton brought up Charlotte’s recent divorce from fellow WWE superstar Andrade, which led to Charlotte responding that Raw superstar Ludwig Kaiser - Stratton’s real-life boyfriend - was in her DM’s on social media.
According to The Takedown on SI’s Jon Alba, the backstage situation following the exchange was “extremely contentious, including with higher-ups” that the end of the segment “very much went off the rails completely.”
The 17-time World Champion was asked about it in an interview on Busted Open Radio, and he expressed his displeasure with the personal nature of Stratton’s comments towards Charlotte.
"I have an opinion, but I don't really want to voice it. I can say this, it's very sensitive. I didn't like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that's the first time hearing my name?- Ric Flair (Busted Open Radio)
"I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can't do half the things that she does. It's not like she's 5'2'' and 103 pounds. She's 5'11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard.
"Undertaker said it best, 'The Queen came back and regained her crown.' She deserves it. She'll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire."
Ric also echoed host Dave LaGreca’s sentiment of surprise that the two women’s superstars did not discuss Charlotte’s personal life being mentioned backstage before the segment.
"I don't know the answer to that. I would assume there was no discussion of that before, but I don't have any idea.- Ric Flair (Busted Open Radio)
"I'm not privy to know that. I would imagine they probably didn't discuss it."
WWE has yet to announce any changes to the planned match between the two at WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
