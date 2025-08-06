John Cena Reveals The Real Reason He Got A Hair Transplant
You can’t see John Cena, but you can see his hair.
The record-setting 17-time World Champion saw his title reign come to an end at WWE SummerSlam 2025, as Cody Rhodes defeated Cena to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.
After the match, Brock Lesnar made his shocking WWE return to take aim at Cena, which will likely set up a match between the two longtime rivals on an upcoming WWE PLE.
With Cena’s retirement tour winding down, he recently did an interview with People and opened up on a variety of topics, including the role WWE played in him choosing to get a hair transplant.
In discussing the aging process and how it impacted his decision to retire as an in-ring competitor, Cena brought up the feedback from WWE fans regarding his bald spot.
“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light," Cena said. “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.” They pushed me into going to see what my options were.”
Cena then detailed his new hair regimen and why he has no shame in admitting the changes he made.
“I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November,” Cena said. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness."
He also noted that the decision “completely changed the course of my life” and that a different hairstyle allows him more range as an actor in his pursuit of different Hollywood roles.
What’s Left For John Cena On His WWE Retirement Tour?
While Cena will turn his full-time focus to movies after this run, there are several intriguing possibilities for how he’ll wrap up his WWE in-ring career.
WWE is already pushing the upcoming match with Lesnar, and other opponents could include Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and more top superstars.
Cena’s final WWE match will reportedly take place in his hometown of Boston in December.
