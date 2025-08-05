John Cena Reacts To Brock Lesnar's Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and it's pretty clear after SummerSlam that he's looking for one more fight with John Cena.
The Beast stunned the entire world when arrived at MetLife Stadium Sunday night mere minutes after Cody Rhodes defeated Cena in a spectacular Street Fight to recapture the WWE Championship.
It was clear from the moment that Lesnar hit the ring that he was there to send a message. He immediately dropped the future Hall of Famer with an F-5 and promptly left thousands of people inside of the stadium in a state of shock.
The Greatest of All-Time is set to address what happened to the entire WWE Universe this Friday night on SmackDown, but he has now spoken about the events of this past weekend in a new impromptu interview.
John Cena breaks his silence on Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE Return
Cena briefly spoke to street journalist Adam Glyn on Tuesday and gave his first public reaction to The Beast's attack on him to close out the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
While WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has said that he's working closely with Cena on these last few months of his retirement tour, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion seems to be open with playing the hand he's dealt from the creative team.
“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em. You know, I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book."
"Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em.”- John Cena to Adam's Apple
When asked about what he told Cody in the middle of the ring after their Street Fight on Sunday night, Cena said if the world finds out what was said, it won't be from him.
