Wrestling On FanNation

John Cena Reacts To Brock Lesnar's Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena has broken his silence over Brock Lesnar's stunning return at WWE SummerSlam.

Rick Ucchino

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar / WWE

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and it's pretty clear after SummerSlam that he's looking for one more fight with John Cena.

The Beast stunned the entire world when arrived at MetLife Stadium Sunday night mere minutes after Cody Rhodes defeated Cena in a spectacular Street Fight to recapture the WWE Championship.

It was clear from the moment that Lesnar hit the ring that he was there to send a message. He immediately dropped the future Hall of Famer with an F-5 and promptly left thousands of people inside of the stadium in a state of shock.

The Greatest of All-Time is set to address what happened to the entire WWE Universe this Friday night on SmackDown, but he has now spoken about the events of this past weekend in a new impromptu interview.

John Cena breaks his silence on Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE Return

Cena briefly spoke to street journalist Adam Glyn on Tuesday and gave his first public reaction to The Beast's attack on him to close out the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

While WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has said that he's working closely with Cena on these last few months of his retirement tour, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion seems to be open with playing the hand he's dealt from the creative team.

“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em. You know, I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book."

John Cena and Cody Rhodes
John Cena and Cody Rhodes / WWE

"Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em.”

John Cena to Adam's Apple

When asked about what he told Cody in the middle of the ring after their Street Fight on Sunday night, Cena said if the world finds out what was said, it won't be from him.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Results [8/4/25]: Reigns, Punk & Knight Come For Rollins, Lynch Burns Bella

R-Truth Reveals Details Of The Locker Room Support He Received Following WWE Release

CM Punk Trolls Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown

TNA Wrestling Extends TV Announcer Contracts (Exclusive)

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE