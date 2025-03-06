John Cena's Father Snaps When Asked About WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn
Did John Cena's father just turn heel?
John Cena Sr., like many other in the professional world, watched his son win the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match to secure his spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes.
Cena Sr. also saw one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, with the legendary superstar turning heel and aligning with "The Final Boss" The Rock.
When Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge asked Cena Sr. about his son's turn to the dark side, the latter "went off" on his friend and veteran wrestling reporter.
"I'm tired of guys like you. I'm tired of the other calls I'm getting. I don't know why he did what he did. You're gonna have to get that from him. I am so tired of this. Why don't we just let it play out and find out what's happening. A reporter is a reporter, but listen, Bill Apter, 'friend,' enough is enough and thanks."- John Cena Sr.
Cena Sr. (aka Johnny Fabulous) is a former wrestling manager, and he has appeared on WWE television multiple times since his son began his main roster career in 2002.
Things will play out between Cena and Rhodes in a high-stakes match for the WWE Undisputed Championship next month at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Cena is aiming for his record-setting 17 WWE World Championship at the event.
