Ric Flair Sends Warning To John Cena About WWE World Title Record
Will Ric Flair be the reason John Cena fails in his quest for a record-setting 17th WWE World Championship?
Cena defeated CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to secure a spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event against current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
After the match, Cena shocked the world with his heel turn on Rhodes to align with "The Final Boss" The Roc., adding even more fuel to the upcoming championship showdown.
MORE: John Cena And The 10 Biggest Heel Turns In Pro Wrestling History
However, Flair, who holds the record with 16 World Championship reigns, has a warning for Cena ahead of the match, noting the latter will have to "go through him" to reach the magic number of 17.
Flair also shared a previous video interview he did with WWE.com after the 2017 Royal Rumble, which featured Cena defeating AJ Styles for his 16th World Championship victory.
That followed another Cena-related post from Flair last Sunday, where he declared that he would 'fight my way through security to hit the ring' if needed to prevent the new record.
WrestleMania 41 is set for April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting A Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber