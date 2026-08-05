John Cena Shares Powerful Image Honoring Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles After WWE Retirements

WWE has seen multiple top stars retire over the past year or so, as John Cena, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar have all called it a career.

Cena ended his in-ring career in 2025, concluding a memorable final run in which he turned heel and won his seventeenth world title. During the last chapter of his career, he faced Lesnar and Styles, two rivals he previously had classic matches with.

Not long after Cena's final match, Styles retired after he lost to Gunther at the Royal Rumble in 2026. Likewise, Lesnar announced his retirement earlier this week after Oba Femi beat him at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Following Lesnar's announcement, Cena seemingly responded with a social media post that showed his respect for his two newly retired peers.

John Cena reacts to Brock Lesnar's retirement

In an Instagram post today, Cena shared a picture showing his hand giving a first bump to a glove with "Lesnar" written on it, as well as a glove with "AJ" and "Styles" on it.

Cena's body isn't shown, but as with the other fists, the other hand has his signature "You Can't See Me" line on it. Without writing any words, Cena clearly showed his respect for both Lesnar and Styles by giving them a virtual fist bump, perhaps wishing them well in retirement.

Cena and Styles reignited their rivalry at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, where the 17-time champion emerged victorious. They previously had a classic feud in 2016-2017, which included unforgettable matches at SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017.

Cena's victory over Styles at the Royal Rumble in 2017 was especially significant, as it marked Cena's sixteenth world title win. Cena tied Ric Flair's record for world championship wins, and he didn't surpass it until he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, many fans still remember the feud between the two as it kicked off Styles' heel run in WWE.

Like Styles, Lesnar has plenty of history with Cena. Lesnar attacked Cena in his return to WWE in 2012 and they went on to have some classic battles over the years, including their matches at SummerSlam 2014. In their final clash, Lesnar scored a dominant win against Cena at Wrestlepalooza in 2025.

With Cena, Styles, and Lesnar all retiring, it's the end of an era in WWE. Cena and Lesnar in particular had been two of the company's top stars for years, and Styles cemented his status as an all-time great as well. All three men made their mark on the company, and they won't soon be forgotten.