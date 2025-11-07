John Cena Teases Surprises In WWE’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’

John Cena is ready for the ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament.’

The 16-man extravaganza will begin on next week’s WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston to determine Cena’s final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Monday’s show is also set to mark Cena’s final WWE appearance in his hometown.

WWE has announced two matches in the tournament, as Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Rusev, and Sheamus will face Shinsuke Nakamura.

Consider Cena one of the many people excited about the possibilities for the ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament,’ and the record-setting 17-time World Champion took to X to react to the action kicking off on Raw.

John Cena teases surprises for tournament

Cena noted his enthusiasm for seeing how the bracket unfolds, while also making it clear the importance of the opportunity for the winner.

“Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night #WWERaw in Boston,” Cena wrote. “Can’t wait to see the matchups and surprises 👀 for the Last Time is Now tournament. This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved. See you Monday LIVE @tdgarden and on @netflix!”

WWE has not released an official bracket for the tournament, and it is expected that new matches will be revealed on upcoming WWE programming.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis is set to announce the next two matches on Friday.

Who Will Be The Surprise Participants In John Cena’s ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’?

Cena has been teasing surprises for the tournament, with many fans speculating as to who he could be referring to.

Lots of names have been thrown around online, including Chris Jericho and Adam Copeland. However, those two seem unlikely due to their contract status with AEW, so fans should turn their attention to other potential options.

Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Current TNA talents Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona would make sense. Both men have a history with Cena in WWE, and the company’s working relationship with TNA would make it easy to bring them in for a one-off - or even multiple matches - in a weekly tournament setting.

What about Jeff Hardy? He’s another TNA wrestler, and having him come out as a surprise entrant in the tournament would be a memorable moment for WWE fans.

To a lesser extent, NXT talent could also be considered surprises. That’s where future main roster stars like Oba Femi, Trick Williams, or Je’Von Evans may play a role in the tournament.

WWE has created an intriguing idea to determine Cena’s final opponent, and there should be plenty of suspense on the road to his last match.

