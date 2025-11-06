WWE Superstar's Contract Terminated Early Following Social Media Criticism

Things have gone from bad to worse for former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland.

Holland, real name Luke Menzies, announced his impending departure from the company last month after he was informed his contract would not be renewed. The decision to cut Menzies from the roster came at a time when he was still recovering from a Lisfranc injury he suffered during a TNA taping back in September.

Earlier this week, Menzies vented some of his frustration over the situation in a social media post. He blasted WWE's decision to release him while he was still months away from being able to work again, and expressed concern over whether he'd be able to continue paying his mortgage.

Officially Available for all media and signing appearances effective immediately. Email: contact@lukemenzies.com for booking inquiries pic.twitter.com/E5FIWciMbZ — Luke Menzies (@RidgeWWE) November 5, 2025

"I feel like I've been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE," Holland wrote. " Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy, but let's be honest, that's the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company."

Menzies' WWE contract was set to expire on Friday, November 14, according to separate social media post he made. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Wednesday night that his deal was terminated early.

"The word within WWE was that they considered some of his recent posts a breach and the call was made to release him from his deal early," Ross Sapp said. "It was strongly suggested that he won’t be paid for the remaining period."

While Menzies will not be able to wrestle until sometime in 2026, he has now opened himself up for media and signing appearances.

Releasing someone from their contract with roughly seven months of rehab ahead of them is something that was almost never a practice in WWE, according to Ross Sapp. At least until the last year or so, following the formation of TKO Group Holdings when WWE merged with UFC.

"It was noted that WWE has to continue providing [Menzies] rehab, but they would almost certainly open themselves up to legal action if they didn’t," Ross Sapp said.

Ridge Holland had an up and down WWE career

WWE NXT Deadline | WWE.com

Ridge Holland had been with WWE since May of 2018. He debuted in NXT later that summer and stayed with the developmental brand until he was drafted to SmackDown in 2021.

Many at the time didn't believe he was ready for the main roster, but he received a fair amount of opportunity to prove himself alongside Sheamus and Pete Dunne. The Brawling Brutes, as they were called, developed a rivalry with The New Day and even scored a very decisive win over Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 38.

Holland will always be associated with the unfortunate injury that appears to have ended the in-career of Big E. During the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion landed awkwardly on his head following belly-to-belly suplex from Holland and suffered a broken neck. He has not wrestled since and the current belief is that he never will again.

Holland returned to NXT in 2023 and stayed there until his release this week. Veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about Menzies' situation on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and said the company had plans on cutting him last year before he signed a one-year extension at a much lower rate.

