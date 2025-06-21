WWE Stars CM Punk And Seth Rollins Get Into Confrontation During Fanatics Fest
CM Punk may be days away from challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions, but he still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins.
The 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner is one of several WWE Superstars competing in this weekend's Fantatics Games, the pro wrestling portion of which requires the participants to perform their best entrance.
What should have been a cake walk event for Rollins turned into an ugly confrontation with one of his most tenured rivals.
While the Visionary was dancing his way down the entrance ramp, CM Punk decided to climb onto the judge's table to get a few things off his chest.
Rollins naturally took issue with the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' getting involved in his business, and it wasn't long at all before security had to pull both men apart. This all came just a few moments after Rollins had a face-to-face stare down with WWE Champion John Cena.
It wasn't the first altercation of the weekend. NFL legends Tom Brady and Eli Manning had a brief spat Friday evening after the 7-time Super Bowl Champion tore his rival's New York Giants jersey in half, although their run-in was in a much more joking manner than Rollins and Punk.
Reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch looked like she was ready for a fight Saturday afternoon after the three judge panel issued their scores for her entrance.
The Man received a 9/10 from both Sam Roberts and Cathy Kelley, which prompted Lynch to pull a Goldberg and declare that Roberts was 'next'.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Zelina Vega Has Wanted Program With WWE SmackDown Star Since First Evolution [Exclusive]
Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas
WWE NXT Champion Injured, Forced To Relinquish Title
Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]