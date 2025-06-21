Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas
Jim Ross is on the road to recovery and is feeling pretty good about his prognosis these days.
The broadcasting icon underwent successful surgery for colon cancer back in May and provided an update this week when he made his return to the Grilling J.R. Podcast.
"I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He’s very happy, which makes me very happy. So, I’m sore from the surgery. My abdomen is real sore, but I’ve endured worse and so I’m feeling pretty good actually."
Good Ol' J.R. said he's just trying to take things easy for the time being, to make sure he's in the best shape possible ahead of a potential return to the commentary desk later this summer.
"Progress is good. I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So, I’m very blessed in that regard. I was scared to death for a while. I have to be honest with you. It’s that mysterious thing that you don’t know how -- did they get everything they needed to get? Are we okay? But I have a real good surgeon. He’s taken care of me… I’m very blessed in that regard.”
When it comes to when fans can expect him back in AEW, Ross does not believe that it would be too ambitious of a goal to be involved with All In Texas coming up on Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Ross said he misses a lot of the AEW talent and the fans, and he plans to contribute to the company's biggest show of the year however he can.
"I hope to make it to Texas. My plan is to be there. So, we’ll have to kind of wait and see. I’d love to show up and do a match or two. That’d be cool. So, we’ll see. I don’t wanna get too ambitious but, my plan is to be there and to participate. I wanna play. I want to get back in the game somehow, some way and contribute to the success of AEW."
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
