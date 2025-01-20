Jordynne Grace Believed To Be WWE Bound Following Loss To Tessa Blanchard At TNA Genesis
Jordynne Grace has reportedly wrapped up her contractual obligations with TNA Wrestling and its believed she's wrestled her final match with the company.
The three-time Knockouts World Champion put Tessa Blanchard over at TNA Genesis in what was a specular final performance for Grace. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that her contract is due to expire at the end of the month and many in the company expected Sunday night to be her final scheduled date.
Grace posted a video to social media early this morning, showing the warm reception she received backstage following the match.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider was able to corroborate Ross Sapp's report about Genesis being Grace's final appearance under her TNA contract and he was able to shine some light on what her immediate future might hold.
The belief is that Jordynne Grace will be signing with WWE and she could make her first appearance as a member of the Raw, SmackDown or NXT roster as soon as February 1 at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Grace competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant, representing TNA as the Knockouts World Champion. She lasted nearly 20 minutes before being eliminated by Bianca Belair. Jordynne would go on to make several more appearances for NXT throughout the year, including wrestling Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground.
It was long believed that WWE would have interest in bringing Grace into the fold full-time once she had hit free agency. It appears as though little time will be wasted to get her signed now that she is on the open market.
